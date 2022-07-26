Democratic primary for House seat heats up

The contest for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House is heating up, with only two weeks until the August primary.

The Democratic primary is between state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers. Candidate Sianay Chase Clifford announced last week that she was dropping out of the race.

Our guest:



Sasha Goldstein, deputy news editor at Seven Days

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

