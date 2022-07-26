© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Democratic primary for House seat heats up

Published July 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Early voters casts a ballot in Plainfield in 2008.
Toby Talbot
/
AP
This hour, an update on the Democratic primary for Vermont's U.S. House seat.

The contest for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House is heating up, with only two weeks until the August primary.

The Democratic primary is between state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers. Candidate Sianay Chase Clifford announced last week that she was dropping out of the race.

Our guest:

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
