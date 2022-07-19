© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Primary Election 2022: Democrats debate in race for attorney general

Published July 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
A profile photo of two people: to the left, a man in black suit and checkered tie stands in front of a white statue; right, a woman in a black suit stands in front of a government building.
Thibault and Clark campaigns, courtesy
/
Rory Thibault, left, and Charity Clark are the Democratic candidates for Vermont attorney general on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election.

Live at noon: This hour, Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the two Democratic candidates for attorney general. It's the latest in a series of live debates from Vermont Public ahead of the state's Aug. 9 primary election.

The Democratic candidates for attorney general are:

Note, due to uncontested Republican and Progressive primary races for attorney general, Vermont Edition will not hold primary debates for those parties.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Election 2022 Attorney General
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
