Vermont Primary Election 2022: Democrats debate in race for attorney general

Live at noon: This hour, Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the two Democratic candidates for attorney general. It's the latest in a series of live debates from Vermont Public ahead of the state's Aug. 9 primary election.

The Democratic candidates for attorney general are:



Charity Clark , of Williston, former assistant attorney general

, of Williston, former assistant attorney general Rory Thibault, of Cabot, Washington County state’s attorney

Note, due to uncontested Republican and Progressive primary races for attorney general, Vermont Edition will not hold primary debates for those parties.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

