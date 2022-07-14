© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Where to find Vermont's tastiest ice cream and creemees

Published July 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT
An ice cream cone with sprinkles over a hot pink background
Mikaela Lefrak
/
Vermont Public
Sugar, waffle or cake cone? Hard ice cream or creemee? Dairy-based or plant-based? This hour, we discuss summer's best treat in all its forms.

Live call-in discussion: Nothing says summer in Vermont like an ice cream cone or maple creemee from your favorite local vendor. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak guides us through the wide world of Vermont ice cream makers. We’ll speak to a dairy supplier, a hard ice cream expert, a maple creemee maker and a plant-based ice cream entrepreneur. Our guests will share industry tips for making summer's best treat and discuss the local ice cream economy and new trends and flavors coming down the pike.

Our guests are:

  • Shay DiCocco of Wildgood in Montpelier
  • Maura Fitzgerald, Island Homemade Ice Cream in Williston
  • Charlie Menard, Canteen Creemee in Waitsfield
  • Leslie Michaud, Kingdom Creamery of Vermont in East Hardwick

Broadcast live on Friday, July 15 at noon.

