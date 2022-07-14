Where to find Vermont's tastiest ice cream and creemees

Live call-in discussion: Nothing says summer in Vermont like an ice cream cone or maple creemee from your favorite local vendor. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak guides us through the wide world of Vermont ice cream makers. We’ll speak to a dairy supplier, a hard ice cream expert, a maple creemee maker and a plant-based ice cream entrepreneur. Our guests will share industry tips for making summer's best treat and discuss the local ice cream economy and new trends and flavors coming down the pike.

Our guests are:



Shay DiCocco of Wildgood in Montpelier

of Wildgood in Montpelier Maura Fitzgerald , Island Homemade Ice Cream in Williston

, Island Homemade Ice Cream in Williston Charlie Menard , Canteen Creemee in Waitsfield

, Canteen Creemee in Waitsfield Leslie Michaud, Kingdom Creamery of Vermont in East Hardwick

Broadcast live on Friday, July 15 at noon.

