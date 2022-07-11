© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How to stay cool this summer with a heat pump

Published July 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
Thermometer Sun high Degrees. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures
batuhan toker/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, we'll discuss how heat pumps work.

Live call-in discussion: In the middle of summer, keeping cool is top of mind for many of us. An increasing number of Vermonters rely on heat pumps to keep their homes and businesses cool. This hour, we'll be joined by energy and cooling experts to discuss how heat pumps work, how much they cost, and how they can help you reduce your dependence on fossil fuels.

Our guests are:

  • Mark Stephenson, general manager, Vermont Energy
  • Peter Walke, managing director, Efficiency Vermont

Editors note: Efficiency Vermont is a Vermont Public underwriter.
Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, July 12, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

