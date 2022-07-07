Encore: Electric vehicles, incentives and Vermont's EV charging network

Vermont aims to have more than 120,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. But high prices and low supply are keeping many Vermonters from buying an EV. This hour, we'll listen back to a conversation from earlier this year about electric cars and trucks in Vermont, and how the state is preparing for an increase in EVs on the road.

Vermont is gearing up to spend millions of federal and state dollars to improve its electric vehicle infrastructure. And there are new financial incentives in the works to make EVs more affordable, too. We hear from planners working to expand Vermont’s charging network, and EV ownership, in the state.

But EVs are still hard to come by, and they’re still expensive. We hear from a new EV driver about what it’s like to flip the switch from a gas car to electric.

Our guests:



Patrick Murphy , sustainability and innovations project manager with Vermont Agency of Transportation

, sustainability and innovations project manager with Vermont Agency of Transportation Dave Roberts , Drive Electric Vermont coordinator at energy nonprofit VEIC

, Drive Electric Vermont coordinator at energy nonprofit VEIC Suzy Hodgson, founding member, LiveGreenVT

Drive Electric is sponsored by Efficiency Vermont, a Vermont Public underwriter.

This encore rebroadcast aired at noon on Thursday, July 7; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.