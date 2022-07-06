© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Encore: Vermont's bee populations are failing. Here's what you can do to help

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
In this encore rebroadcast, host Mikaela Lefrak looks at the bee population in Vermont, and how everyone from gardeners to beekeepers can help bolster their populations amid a series of threats.

Vermont has somewhere around 350 species of bees, from the wild bumblebees to the domestic honeybees. They play a vital role in our ecosystems, but their populations are under threat. This hour, we’re re-airing a conversation from earlier this year about bees, some of the problems these pollinators face, and what Vermonters can do to help.

We hear from a bee biologist for suggestions on ways to increase bee food and habitat. And we’ll speak to a third-generation beekeeper, and a relatively new beekeeper, about responsibly maintaining backyard bee hives.

Also this hour, we rebroadcast an interview with author Megan Mayhew Bergman, who discusses weaving the climate crisis into her book, How Strange A Season.

Our guests are:

This encore rebroadcast aired at noon on Wednesday, July 6; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

