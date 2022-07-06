Encore: Vermont's bee populations are failing. Here's what you can do to help

Vermont has somewhere around 350 species of bees, from the wild bumblebees to the domestic honeybees. They play a vital role in our ecosystems, but their populations are under threat. This hour, we’re re-airing a conversation from earlier this year about bees, some of the problems these pollinators face, and what Vermonters can do to help.

We hear from a bee biologist for suggestions on ways to increase bee food and habitat. And we’ll speak to a third-generation beekeeper, and a relatively new beekeeper, about responsibly maintaining backyard bee hives.

Also this hour, we rebroadcast an interview with author Megan Mayhew Bergman, who discusses weaving the climate crisis into her book, How Strange A Season.

Spencer Hardy , bee biologist, Vermont Center for Ecostudies

Spencer Hardy, bee biologist, Vermont Center for Ecostudies
Charles "Chas" Mraz, third-generation beekeeper at Champlain Valley Apiaries in Middlebury

Becca Worple, a beekeeper at Golden Dog Farm in Jeffersonville

