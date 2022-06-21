© 2022 Vermont Public

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Disease, Argentina's 'dirty war' forge unlikely friendship in 'What Ben Franklin Would Have Told Me'

Published June 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT
Author Donna Gordon and her new novel "What Ben Franklin Would Have Told Me."
Author Donna Gordon and her new novel "What Ben Franklin Would Have Told Me."

Donna Gordon describes her debut novel, What Ben Franklin Would Have Told Me, as a love story. The novel is based on two people who left a profound impact on Gordon. The two inspirations never met in real life, but they both met Gordon around the same time, and their influence on her can been seen in the characters in the book.

Gordon used their stories to bring awareness to the "dirty war" in Argentina — and the human toll and trauma of that war— and progeria, a genetic disorder that causes the body to age prematurely.

Gordon tells Vermont Edition how she met the real people whose lives became part of the characters in her book. The book's themes include time and coming to terms with what we do with the time we have left. The two main characters are Lee —a 13-year-old boy who suffers from progeria and looks like he's 80 — and Tomas, the caregiver who is looking for answers about the wife he lost during the war.

Gordon said ys the two characters didn't get along at first, but they ended up needing each other.

Gordon will be at Bookstock in Woodstock on Saturday, June 25.

Broadcast at noon on Tuesday, June 21, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Arts & CultureAuthorBooksVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith