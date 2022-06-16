© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Podcast host Reggie Condra on balancing Juneteenth and Pride Month

Published June 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
a man with a short beard and shaved head looks into the camera, with masks adorning the wall behind him.
Matthew Smith
/
VPR
Reggie Condra, host of the podcast “Brown ‘n Out,” reflects on what Pride Month and Juneteenth mean to him.

June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and this year it marks the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, when police raided a gay nightclub in Greenwich Village in New York City. It's also when many people are celebrating Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of the Emancipation Proclamation and were freed.

Vermont Edition co-host Connor Cyrus will dive into the intersectionality of being Black and queer in the Green Mountain State — and how sometimes celebrating Pride leaves out the voices of people of color who are queer — with Reggie Condra, host of the podcast “Brown ‘n Out,” about what Pride Month and Juneteenth mean to him.

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, June 17, 2022.

