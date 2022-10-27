© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wondering who's on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election? Which proposed state constitutional amendment does what? Check out our voter guide >>

symphonycast_logo1.jpg
SymphonyCast

A Far Cry

Published October 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT

Listen Friday October 28 at 8 p.m.

This week’s SymphonyCast episode, with guest host Steve Seel, features two concerts in one! First, we’ll hear a celebration of the strength of
women, inspired by the legacy of Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman” speech at the 1851 Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio. This program is a meditation — literally and figuratively — on the deep well of ingenuity, wisdom and grit of women across time and around the globe.

Then A Far Cry performs its signature work, Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, from memory on 18 of the finest instruments in the world.

Listen Friday October 28 at 8 p.m.

SymphonyCast
Walter Parker
After graduate studies in musicology at New York University, Walter began his radio career at WNCN in New York. He joined Vermont Public in 1984.
See stories by Walter Parker