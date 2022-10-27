This week’s SymphonyCast episode, with guest host Steve Seel, features two concerts in one! First, we’ll hear a celebration of the strength of

women, inspired by the legacy of Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman” speech at the 1851 Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio. This program is a meditation — literally and figuratively — on the deep well of ingenuity, wisdom and grit of women across time and around the globe.

Then A Far Cry performs its signature work, Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, from memory on 18 of the finest instruments in the world.

Listen Friday October 28 at 8 p.m.