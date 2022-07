German Symphony Orchestra

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello and leader

Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85

Bacharach: I Say a Little Prayer for You (encore)

Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane Suite No. 2

Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Suite No. 2

Elgar: Symphony No. 1

Listen Friday July 15 at 8 p.m.