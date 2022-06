Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Richard Egarr, conductor

Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-flat, Op. 3, No. 1

Handel: Entrance of the Queen of Sheba, from Solomon

Purcell: Fantasias Nos. 11 and 13

Lawes: Royal Consort No. 9

Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D, The Clock

Dvorak: Romance

Dvorak: Serenade for Strings in E, Op. 22

Listen Friday June 24 at 8 p.m.