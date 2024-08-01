StoryCorps in Vermont: Millie's adoption story

For the last few weeks, StoryCorps has set up their Mobile Tour in Brattleboro, Vermont, recording and preserving the stories of Vermonters for archive at the Library of Congress.

StoryCorps brings loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most. And today, we hear from Millie and her aunt, Cheryl. Together, they share Millie's journey to finding her forever home.

This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript below, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Cheryl: When you first heard that you were going to be adopted, or you were going to meet Ian and Adam for the first time, what was your first feeling? Were you nervous? Were you excited?

Millie: Well, I didn't really know who they were. So it was kind of like, "yay," and also "eh."

Cheryl: When you did meet them, what were your first impressions of Adam and Ian?

Millie: My first impressions were, they seemed nice. And they were also following us around the playground. And then Ian had to leave because he had a work thing. And so Adam started following Greg around, and I was kind of following them around. And he was watching him while I was, like, off playing in the stream, so.

Cheryl: When you first moved in with them, what was that like?

Millie: It was new, definitely. I was kind of glad I got a bedroom with walls. Because at my first place, it was one whole room. And there was no door for our bedroom. So there was a TV, a bed, a wall and then our beds. And if somebody got up to like, watch TV, we would hear it like, really easily.

Cheryl: What was your favorite thing about the new house?

Millie: I think it was that it had levels. Because our house was just one floor. So I loved having stairs, to slide my butt down. And the dogs I could cuddle with and just like, play with.

Cheryl: Do you have a favorite dog?

Millie: Yes. But I don't want to say.

[Laughter.]

Cheryl: What was the hardest thing to get used to in the first days that you were there?

Millie: Having a yard, because I didn't have a yard to, like, play around with, and not having another girl in the house with me.

Cheryl: But that changed when the pandemic hit.

Millie: Yes.

Cheryl: Because your dads both worked full time. And you were how old?

Millie: Five.

Cheryl: And your little brother, Gregie, was four. So the dads asked me to come move in and help out. Because it was a little tough to keep on top of things when the schools closed. So, did you feel better having another girl in the house?

Millie: Yes. I could talk to you without having Captain Underpants show up in the conversation, and cars. And just talk about like dolls and books and not boy stuff.

Cheryl: Do you remember the first time that it changed in your mind where you weren't calling them Ian and Adam, and it changed to Daddy and Papa?

Millie: I think like a couple days after we had sort of started sleeping over. I was like, I think we should have nicknames for them. But I hadn't fully said it. I can't really remember when I first started calling them that now.

Cheryl: Do you remember what you asked Santa for that first Christmas after COVID?

Millie: I can't really remember the exact words, but it was like, something like: “This adoption thing is taking forever. And I really want Daddy and Papa to be my forever family. So can you use your Christmas magic to make it speed up?”

Cheryl: And then what was the very last Christmas present you got that year?

Millie: An ornament saying Millie's adoption is blah, blah, blah. And Gregie's adoption is blah, blah, blah. I can't really remember the date it said.

Cheryl: It had your first name, your middle name and your new last names, and your adoption date.

Millie: I was, like, really, really happy. Because now I knew: This is my forever family, and I like it here. I have all these new grandparents, and aunts and uncles and cousins, and I actually know them.

Cheryl: And how do you feel that your family is unique from other families? And how do you feel that your family is like most families?

Millie: Well, how our family is like most families is because we all love each other, and we're gonna do anything for each other. But how we're unique is: I have two dads. It's a one-girl house with a bunch of other boys. So that's how we're different. But every family is the same by just loving.

