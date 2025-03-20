Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Orchestral Favorites

By Walter Parker
Published March 20, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT

Listen Thursday March 20 at 8 p.m.

Vaughan Williams: Greensleeves Fantasia (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Debussy: La Mer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor)
Mahler: Symphony No. 5 Adagietto (Lorin Maazel, conductor)
Copland: Appalachian Spring (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique Dream of a Witches Sabbath (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Brahms: Violin Concerto Adagio (Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Trad. (arr. Berio) Rachmaninoff: Loosin yelav (Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 First movement (Semyon Bychkov, conductor)
Ravel: Tzigane (Itzhak Perlman, violin; Zubin Mehta, conductor)

Walter Parker
After graduate studies in musicology at New York University, Walter began his radio career at WNCN in New York. He joined Vermont Public in 1984.
