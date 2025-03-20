Orchestral Favorites
Listen Thursday March 20 at 8 p.m.
New York Philharmonic
Vaughan Williams: Greensleeves Fantasia (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Debussy: La Mer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor)
Mahler: Symphony No. 5 Adagietto (Lorin Maazel, conductor)
Copland: Appalachian Spring (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique Dream of a Witches Sabbath (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Brahms: Violin Concerto Adagio (Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Trad. (arr. Berio) Rachmaninoff: Loosin yelav (Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 First movement (Semyon Bychkov, conductor)
Ravel: Tzigane (Itzhak Perlman, violin; Zubin Mehta, conductor)
Listen Thursday Marcfh 20 at 8 p.m.