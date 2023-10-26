Anticipating Halloween
Listen Thursday October 26 at 8 p.m.
New York Philharmonic
Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (excerpt) (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture and Nocturne (George Szell, conductor)
Ives: Central Park in the Dark (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Schoenberg: Transfigured Night (Pierre Boulez, conductor)
Adolphe: Dark Sand, Shifting Light (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Berlioz: Au Cimetiere, Claire de lune (Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Mahler: Symphony No. 7, Night Music II (4th movement) Lorin Maazel, conductor)
