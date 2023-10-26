Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Jaap van Zweden, Music Director of the New York Philharmonic conducting musicians.
New York Philharmonic

Anticipating Halloween

By Walter Parker
Published October 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT

Listen Thursday October 26 at 8 p.m.

New York Philharmonic
Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (excerpt) (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture and Nocturne (George Szell, conductor)
Ives: Central Park in the Dark (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Schoenberg: Transfigured Night (Pierre Boulez, conductor)
Adolphe: Dark Sand, Shifting Light (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Berlioz: Au Cimetiere, Claire de lune (Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Mahler: Symphony No. 7, Night Music II (4th movement) Lorin Maazel, conductor)

New York Philharmonic
Walter Parker
After graduate studies in musicology at New York University, Walter began his radio career at WNCN in New York. He joined Vermont Public in 1984.
