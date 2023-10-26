Anticipating Halloween

New York Philharmonic

Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (excerpt) (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture and Nocturne (George Szell, conductor)

Ives: Central Park in the Dark (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)

Schoenberg: Transfigured Night (Pierre Boulez, conductor)

Adolphe: Dark Sand, Shifting Light (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)

Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Berlioz: Au Cimetiere, Claire de lune (Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Mahler: Symphony No. 7, Night Music II (4th movement) Lorin Maazel, conductor)

Listen Thursday October 26 at 8 p.m.

