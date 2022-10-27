© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Jaap van Zweden, Music Director of the New York Philharmonic conducting musicians.
New York Philharmonic

Music Of The Night

Published October 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT

Listen Thursday October 27 at 8 p.m.

New York Philharmonic
Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture and Nocturne (George Szell, conductor)
Ives: Central Park in the Dark (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Schoenberg: Transfigured Night (Pierre Boulez, conductor)
Adolphe: Dark Sand, Shifting Light (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Stravinsky: Song of the Nightingale (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Berlioz: Les Nuits d'ete, Au Cimetiere: Clair de Lune (Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Mahler: Symphony No. 7, Night Music II (Lorin Maazel, conductor)

New York Philharmonic
