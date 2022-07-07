Bernstein Centennial

New York Philharmonic

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Bernstein: Candide Overture

Schumann: Manfred Overture

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (Leonard Bernstein, harpsichord; John Wummer, flute; Isaac Stern, violin)

Virgil Thomson: Four Saints in Three Acts (selections) (Betty Allen, mezzo-soprano; McHenry Boatwright, bass; Lee Venora, soprano; Arnold Voketaitis, baritone; Robert Eckert, tenor; Choral Arts Society)

Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (Camerata Singers; John Bogart, boy alto)

Russo: Symphony No. 2 Titans (Maynard Ferguson, trumpet)

Debussy: Rhapsody for Saxophone (Sigurd Rascher, saxophone)

Brubeck: Andante Ballad from Dialogues for Jazz Combo and Orchestra (Dave Brubeck Quartet)

Listen Thursday July 7 at 8 p.m.