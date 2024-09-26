Film explores mentoring and community in the oldest operating boat shop in America

Fore & Aft, the latest Made Here film from Newburyport, Massachusetts filmmaker Gabe Gerzon, focuses on traditional craft and mentorship. Lowell’s Boat Shop has existed for over 230 years, overlooking the Merrimack River in Massachusetts. Graham McKay, the master boat builder at Lowell’s, passes on tradition and community at the shop, mentoring William, a 16-year-old drawn to the water and the workshop.

Filmmaker Gabe Gerzon answered questions about the film via email with Vermont Public's Eric Ford. This interview has been lightly copy edited.

Eric Ford: How did you first hear about Lowell's Boat Shop and decide to make a film about it?

Courtesy A still image from Fore & Aft, featuring Lowell's Boat Shop.

Gabe Gerzon: As a fixture of the North Shore community, we had always been loosely aware of Lowell’s Boat Shop as a historic wooden boat workshop. When we got the chance to shoot photos for a rebranding project our peers were working on for LBS, we were instantly captivated by the shop’s rich history, craftsmanship, and sheer beauty. It was clear there was a compelling story within those walls, and it quickly revealed itself once we started talking with Graham, who kept mentioning William. The bond Graham had with William was special, and we knew we had found something worth exploring.

Eric Ford: What was your approach to making the film? How did you find your young subject William and decide to tell his story as part of the film?

Gabe Gerzon / Courtesy Filmmaker Gabe Gerzon

Gabe Gerzon: Our original plan was to take a broader approach, including interviews with local Amesbury officials, the Coast Guard, and the National Historic Society to present a general overview of the shop and its significance. But we ultimately decided that approach lacked a strong narrative arc. Once we saw the dynamic between Graham and William in the shop, we knew their relationship was at the heart of the story. And when we found out William was working under a tight deadline to complete his first client boat for the Mohonk Mountain House, we realized we had real stakes and a clear end-game for the film. The process became more focused on their connection, with William’s boat-building journey against-the-clock as the central thread.

Beyond our tentpole interviews with Graham, William, and his parents — and a trip to capture the delivery of William’s boat at Mohonk Mountain House — our approach was pretty loose. We kept a text thread with Graham and William to stay updated on developments, as boat building can be slow and repetitive at times.

Eric Ford: How are Graham and the boat shop doing now? What is William up to?

Gabe Gerzon: Graham and William are both doing great and are thrilled with how the film came together. They’ve been touched by the positive response from audiences. William remains an active member at LBS, now mentoring younger kids as they learn the craft.

Eric Ford: What was your favorite part of making Fore & Aft?

Courtesy A film still of Graham and William delivering William’s boat to Mohonk Mountain House.

Gabe Gerzon: There were so many memorable moments, but the highlight was definitely our trip to Mohonk Mountain House. The location itself is stunning, and filming the climax of the documentary there was unforgettable. Hearing the cheers from hotel guests as William’s boat touched the water for the first time was a truly special moment.

Eric Ford: What are you working on currently?

Gabe Gerzon: Right now, I’m focused on enjoying time with my 7-month-old son outside of my day job at Matter Video. It’s been a magical phase of life, but I’m always keeping an eye out for the next exciting documentary opportunity.