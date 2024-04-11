Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here
Made Here

Vermont and Quebec filmmakers highlighted in showcase of the 2024 Made Here Film Festival

By Eric Ford
Published April 11, 2024 at 5:58 AM EDT
Vermont and Quebec filmmakers highlighted in showcase of the 2024 Made Here Film Festival.

This week's Made Here local documentary series premiere features four short films selected from the 2024 Made Here Film Festival, co-produced by Vermont Public and VTIFF. These four films showcase the creative talents of filmmakers from the region and highlight the breath of programming from the festival. This year's Made Here Film Festival is happening April 10-14, 2024 at Burlington Beer Company, and features over 40 films from New England and Quebec.

Here are the four films in the showcase:

Sabor Y Amor

Directed by Luke Robins & Ivonne Serna, Middlebury, Vermont
Alejandra, a Mexican migrant, turns to her grandmother's tamales to build community. Starting a business amidst limited opportunities, her dishes unite migrants, spotlighting Vermont's migrant tales and the universal power of belonging.

Sabor Y Amor

Artifacts of the Present: Portrait of a Printmaker

Directed by Willow O'Feral and Brad Heck, Guilford, Vermont
Artifacts of the Present is a powerfully moving and poignant documentary portrait of a printmaking artist facing mortality, and immerses the viewer in printmaking artist Brian D. Cohen’s home, workshop, and art.

Artifacts of the Present: Portrait of A Printmaker

Axel

Directed by Tom Mull, film produced and located in Burlington, Vermont
Axel is an experimental documentary which explores themes of childhood and rebellion through the lens of a 14-year-old skateboarder, musician and graffiti artist in Vermont.

Axel

No Entry

Directed by Dimitri Lavallée and Philippe Vanasse-Paquet, Montreal, Quebec
Urban exploration defies law, danger, and fear. Prohibited, abandoned and unexplored sites are hidden in Montreal, and these daring explorers seek them out.

No Entry

"The 2023 Made Here Film Festival Showcase" premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 and is available now on demand.

The 4th edition of the Made Here Film Festival takes place April 10-14, 2024, at Burlington Beer Company. MHFF, a festival of films from New England and Québec, is a co–production of VTIFF and Vermont Public, bringing our film community to the world and supporting regional filmmakers.

Learn more at madeherefilmfestival.org.

Tags
Made Here Video
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford