Vermont and Quebec filmmakers highlighted in showcase of the 2024 Made Here Film Festival.

This week's Made Here local documentary series premiere features four short films selected from the 2024 Made Here Film Festival, co-produced by Vermont Public and VTIFF. These four films showcase the creative talents of filmmakers from the region and highlight the breath of programming from the festival. This year's Made Here Film Festival is happening April 10-14, 2024 at Burlington Beer Company, and features over 40 films from New England and Quebec.

Here are the four films in the showcase:

Sabor Y Amor

Directed by Luke Robins & Ivonne Serna, Middlebury, Vermont

Alejandra, a Mexican migrant, turns to her grandmother's tamales to build community. Starting a business amidst limited opportunities, her dishes unite migrants, spotlighting Vermont's migrant tales and the universal power of belonging.

Artifacts of the Present: Portrait of a Printmaker

Directed by Willow O'Feral and Brad Heck, Guilford, Vermont

Artifacts of the Present is a powerfully moving and poignant documentary portrait of a printmaking artist facing mortality, and immerses the viewer in printmaking artist Brian D. Cohen’s home, workshop, and art.

Axel

Directed by Tom Mull, film produced and located in Burlington, Vermont

Axel is an experimental documentary which explores themes of childhood and rebellion through the lens of a 14-year-old skateboarder, musician and graffiti artist in Vermont.

No Entry

Directed by Dimitri Lavallée and Philippe Vanasse-Paquet, Montreal, Quebec

Urban exploration defies law, danger, and fear. Prohibited, abandoned and unexplored sites are hidden in Montreal, and these daring explorers seek them out.

"The 2023 Made Here Film Festival Showcase" premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 and is available now on demand.