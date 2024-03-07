Vermont high school students' award-winning films showcased on Made Here

Freedom And Unity Young Filmmakers Contest 2023

The latest documentary film premiere from Vermont Public's Made Here series is a showcase of four short films from the The 2023 Freedom and Unity Young Filmmakers Contest — an event for middle and high school students in Vermont.

This contest is inspired by the Vermont Movie Project, and invites middle- and high-school-aged residents from Vermont and New Hampshire to create films exploring the life and culture of the Green Mountain and Granite States. The contest is produced and managed by Junction Arts & Media in White River Junction, Vermont.

Here are the award winning films in the showcase:

Poverty (Vermont)

by Vermont Youth Documentary Lab, Summer 2022, ORCA Media Montpelier

History and Contemporary Issues First Place Winner

Living in Putney

by Sadie Bell, The Putney School

History and Contemporary Issues Second Place Winner

Music & Emotion

by Jaqueline Frost, Sharon Academy

Arts and Culture First Place Winner

Peter Guenther

by Sadie Bell, The Putney School

Personal Stories Second Place Winner

"The 2023 Freedom and Unity Young Filmmakers Contest Showcase" premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 and is available now on demand.