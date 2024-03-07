Vermont high school students' award-winning films showcased on Made Here
The latest documentary film premiere from Vermont Public's Made Here series is a showcase of four short films from the The 2023 Freedom and Unity Young Filmmakers Contest — an event for middle and high school students in Vermont.
This contest is inspired by the Vermont Movie Project, and invites middle- and high-school-aged residents from Vermont and New Hampshire to create films exploring the life and culture of the Green Mountain and Granite States. The contest is produced and managed by Junction Arts & Media in White River Junction, Vermont.
Here are the award winning films in the showcase:
Poverty (Vermont)
by Vermont Youth Documentary Lab, Summer 2022, ORCA Media Montpelier
History and Contemporary Issues First Place Winner
Living in Putney
by Sadie Bell, The Putney School
History and Contemporary Issues Second Place Winner
Music & Emotion
by Jaqueline Frost, Sharon Academy
Arts and Culture First Place Winner
Peter Guenther
by Sadie Bell, The Putney School
Personal Stories Second Place Winner
"The 2023 Freedom and Unity Young Filmmakers Contest Showcase" premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 and is available now on demand.