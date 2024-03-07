Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here

Vermont high school students' award-winning films showcased on Made Here

By Eric Ford
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:08 PM EST
Freedom And Unity Young Filmmakers Contest 2023

The latest documentary film premiere from Vermont Public's Made Here series is a showcase of four short films from the The 2023 Freedom and Unity Young Filmmakers Contest — an event for middle and high school students in Vermont.

This contest is inspired by the Vermont Movie Project, and invites middle- and high-school-aged residents from Vermont and New Hampshire to create films exploring the life and culture of the Green Mountain and Granite States. The contest is produced and managed by Junction Arts & Media in White River Junction, Vermont.

Here are the award winning films in the showcase:

Poverty (Vermont)
by Vermont Youth Documentary Lab, Summer 2022, ORCA Media Montpelier
History and Contemporary Issues First Place Winner

Living in Putney
by Sadie Bell, The Putney School
History and Contemporary Issues Second Place Winner

Music & Emotion
by Jaqueline Frost, Sharon Academy
Arts and Culture First Place Winner

Peter Guenther
by Sadie Bell, The Putney School
Personal Stories Second Place Winner

"The 2023 Freedom and Unity Young Filmmakers Contest Showcase" premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 and is available now on demand.

Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
