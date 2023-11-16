Hallelujah! The wait is over: Vermont Public Classical's 'Messiah' watch returns

All we like sheep shall rejoice! as we flock to one (or more) of our area's performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratorio, 'Messiah.' Dig out your scores and tell your friends the good tidings: Hallelujah, the holidays are here!

Here's a chronological listing of 'Messiah' concerts happening all around the region.



Friday, December 1, 2023

Vermont Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Barre Opera House (note venue change!)

Lisa Jablow conducts a full orchestra and chorus, with local soloists in this annual tradition.



Sunday, December 3, 2023

Vermont Philharmonic, 2:00 p.m. Barre Opera House

Lisa Jablow conducts a full orchestra and chorus, with local soloists in this annual tradition.

Rutland Area Chorus, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Rutland

A full orchestra and chorus with soloists perform Handel's 'Messiah' in a concert that includes the world premiere of a festive overture by Alastair Stout, 'Messiah Born.'

Charlotte Congregational Church, 4:00 p.m. (Sing-along!)

Soloists join a chamber ensemble led by violinist Jane Kittredge; all are welcome to sing along to the choruses.



Sunday, December 10, 2023

Vermont Choral Union 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. College Street Congregational Church, Burlington

Eric Milnes conducts L'Harmonie des Saisons and the Vermont Choral Union with a line up of international soloists.

Woodstock's Annual Messiah Sing, 4:00 p.m. Our Lady of the Snows Church (Sing-along!)

Pentangle Arts present their long standing Wassail tradition of the annual Messiah Sing, featuring a world-class ensemble and soloists.



December 17, 2023

Middlebury Community Chorus, 2:00 p.m. Middlebury Congregational Church. (Play/Sing-along!)

Jeff Rehbach conducts, all are welcome to sing or play.

Upper Valley Music Center Messiah Sing, 3 p.m. First Congregational Church of Lebanon, NH (Sing-along!) UVMC Student soloists join conductor Mark Nelson and an orchestra of UVMC Faculty and community musicians for this annual tradition.

Did we miss yours? It wasn't intentional, send your concert announcement to hello@vermontpublic.org with 'Messiah Watch' in the subject header and full details, and we'll update this post!

