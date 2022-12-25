© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

One Day: A Choral Celebration of Hope

Published December 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST
Join three Vermont choirs as they share music about hope and a vision for a new world.

One Day: A Choral Celebration of Hope is a collaboration of Vermont Public, The Solaris Vocal Ensemble, The Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont and the Counterpoint Chorus. On November 5, 2022 over 60 vocalists and instrumentalists from all over the state came together in Vermont Public’s Stetson Studio One in Colchester to rehearse and record performances of original and special choral works. This four-hour session was captured on video and audio for broadcast on television, radio and digital platforms of Vermont Public.

With grant support from Choral Arts New England, the Boston Foundation, the Vermont Community Foundation and the Vermont Arts Council.

