Listen Tuesday, August 1 at 1 p.m.

Vermont Public Classical welcomes the 10 Young Artists from the Manchester Music Festival for a live broadcast of music for piano and strings. Enjoy excerpts from Haydn's String Quartet op. 33 "The Joke," Beethoven's op. 16 Piano Quartet in Eb, and the op. 67 Piano Trio of Shostakovich performed by emerging artists from around the world.

