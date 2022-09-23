Student Composer Showcase - Callum Robechek

September's Student Composer Showcase highlights 11th grade, Montpelier High School student Callum Robechek, "Progression" was performed at MusicCOMP's Opus 36 concert in April of 2022. Callum plays the piano, viola and drums and loves to compose both written and electronic music, in various styles and genres.

In this interview, Callum talks about their love for jazz and why they chose to write "Progression" in 5/4 time and in the Dorian mode.

"Progression" by Callum Robechek

Performed at Music COMP's Opus 36 Concert

April 26, 2022, St. Paul's Cathedral, Burlington

Hilary Goldblatt, flute

Dan Liptak, clarinet

Katie Oprea, oboe

Maxwell Grube, bassoon

Brooke Quiggins, violin

Jane Kittredge, violin

Ana Ruesink, viola

Michael Close, cello

Kyle Saulnier, bass

The Music Composition Mentoring Program (Music-COMP) is a Vermont non-profit started in 1995 that teaches students in grades 3-12 how to compose original music. Students are paired with professional composers as mentors, and over 50 works are premiered each year with professional musicians.

