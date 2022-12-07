From Vermont to the Metropolitan Opera: An Interview with Greg Pierce

Greg Pierce grew up in Shelburne, Vermont and his artistic journey has taken him from the halls of Champlain Valley Union High School to Oberlin College, to New York City, where he lives and works as a writer and playwright. And finally, to opera's biggest stage, The Metropolitan Opera. Greg is the librettist for The Hours, commissioned by the Met, with music by composer Kevin Puts. It stars three of the biggest names in opera today: Kelli O'Hara, Joyce DiDonato, and Renée Fleming. Vermont Public Classical's Helen Lyons caught up with Greg over Zoom, as he was in the thick of rehearsals ahead of the November 2022 world premiere.