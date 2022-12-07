© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Helen Lyons hosts classical music on VPR Classical weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m.
Classical Music With Helen Lyons

From Vermont to the Metropolitan Opera: An Interview with Greg Pierce

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST
Greg Pierce grew up in Shelburne, Vermont and his artistic journey has taken him from the halls of Champlain Valley Union High School to Oberlin College, to New York City, where he lives and works as a writer and playwright. And finally, to opera's biggest stage, The Metropolitan Opera. Greg is the librettist for The Hours, commissioned by the Met, with music by composer Kevin Puts. It stars three of the biggest names in opera today: Kelli O'Hara, Joyce DiDonato, and Renée Fleming. Vermont Public Classical's Helen Lyons caught up with Greg over Zoom, as he was in the thick of rehearsals ahead of the November 2022 world premiere.

Helen Lyons
Vermont Public Classical’s morning host, Helen Lyons, is a Williston native. She holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
