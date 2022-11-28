© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Helen Lyons hosts classical music on VPR Classical weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m.
Classical Music With Helen Lyons

Holiday Music Listener Requests: We want to hear from you!

Published November 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST
Christmas-lights-istock-Chet_W-20171207.jpg
Chet_W
/
iStock

Is this your favorite time of year? Do you have a cherished piece of holiday music that instantly puts you in the mood to celebrate? Or perhaps there's a certain song that takes you on a trip down memory lane to holidays of yore. The hosts at Vermont Public Classical want to hear from you in your own words about the music that makes this time of year so special.

Give us a call on our dedicated Holiday Music Listener Request line: (802) 778-9585 and follow the instructions to leave us a short voicemail about your piece and why it means so much to you. We'll air your selection with your own introduction during the 2022 Holidays, and share the magic of the season with all of our listeners.

And while we want to hear your voice, if you prefer to send us an email with your choice, you can do so at hello@vermontpublic.org. Please make sure to include your name and town, as well as the piece you've chosen and why.

From all of us at Vermont Public Classical, we wish you a happy, healthy, and memorable 2022 holiday season!

Helen Lyons
Vermont Public Classical’s morning host, Helen Lyons, is a Williston native. She holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
