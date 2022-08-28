Student Composer Showcase - Otis Starbel-Murphy

August's Student Composer Showcase highlights Burlington-based home-schooler Otis Starbel-Murphy, whose piece, "Whimsical" was written for piano quartet. Otis is a 3-year veteran of the Music COMP program, who enjoys playing volleyball, hockey, and ultimate frisbee when he is not at the piano.

In this interview, Otis speaks about the benefits of working with his mentor, Erik Nielsen, who he says, "...really helped structure the piece."

"Whimsical" by Otis Starbel-Murphy

Performed at Music COMP's Opus 36 Concert

April 26, 2022, St. Paul's Cathedral, Burlington

Jane Kittredge, violin

Ana Ruesink, viola

Michael Close, cello

Alison Cerutti, piano

The Music Composition Mentoring Program (Music-COMP) is a Vermont non-profit started in 1995 that teaches students in grades 3-12 how to compose original music. Students are paired with professional composers as mentors, and over 50 works are premiered each year with professional musicians.

Production support for the Student Composer Showcase is provided by Lake Champlain Access Television,acommunity media center serving eight towns in Chittenden, Franklin, andGrand Isle Counties, providing a free forum for expression, and a link to local government and training. More at lcatv.org