Helen Lyons hosts classical music on VPR Classical weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m.
Classical Music With Helen Lyons

Student Composer Showcase - Otis Starbel-Murphy

Published August 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
Otis and Erik Nielsen (his composer mentor).jpeg
Composer Erik Nielsen, left, and Otis Starbel-Murphy at work on Starbel-Murphy's piece, "Whimsical."

August's Student Composer Showcase highlights Burlington-based home-schooler Otis Starbel-Murphy, whose piece, "Whimsical" was written for piano quartet. Otis is a 3-year veteran of the Music COMP program, who enjoys playing volleyball, hockey, and ultimate frisbee when he is not at the piano.

In this interview, Otis speaks about the benefits of working with his mentor, Erik Nielsen, who he says, "...really helped structure the piece."

"Whimsical" by Otis Starbel-Murphy
Performed at Music COMP's Opus 36 Concert
April 26, 2022, St. Paul's Cathedral, Burlington

Jane Kittredge, violin
Ana Ruesink, viola
Michael Close, cello
Alison Cerutti, piano

The Music Composition Mentoring Program (Music-COMP) is a Vermont non-profit started in 1995 that teaches students in grades 3-12 how to compose original music. Students are paired with professional composers as mentors, and over 50 works are premiered each year with professional musicians.

Production support for the Student Composer Showcase is provided by Lake Champlain Access Television,acommunity media center serving eight towns in Chittenden, Franklin, andGrand Isle Counties, providing a free forum for expression, and a link to local government and training. More at lcatv.org

LCATV-color-box-ai (1).png

Helen Lyons
VPR Classical’s morning host, Helen Lyons, is a Williston native. She holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
