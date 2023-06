Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin and leader

Mutter Virtuosi

Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580

Unsuk Chin: Grand Cadenza for 2 Violins

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A, Op. 5, No. 2

Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

encores: John Williams' Themes from The Long Goodbye and Cinderella Liberty

Listen Sunday June 4 at 7 p.m.