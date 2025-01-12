Not your grandma's Tradescantia: Some old-timey houseplants get a facelift

Many common houseplants have gotten some upgrades in recent years, among them, the spiderwort. Not only has the plant world moved away from spiderwort's former racist common name, this sprawling plant — also known as Tradescantia — has a number of new varieties available.

These new types still look great in a plant hanger or on a tabletop with the long stems cascading down, and they now come with varied characteristics and leaf colors.

"Purple Heart" is the classic spiderwort that grows with elongated purple leaves and sprawling stems. A newer spiderwort variety called "White Zebra" has white and green stripes on the leaves, and "Tricolor" features pink, white and green coloring.

More from Vermont Public: Houseplant Rx: stinky soil, wilted orchids and out-of-control greenery

If you're looking for a spiderwort that won't sprawl as much, try the dwarf varieties known as Callisia. These plants grow with smaller leaves and come in types like "Pink Panther" and "Pink Lady," both of which are well-suited to grow in smaller pots and containers.

As for just-right growing conditions, Tradescantia like bright, indirect light, and grow best kept away from cold drafts. When you're watering, keep the soil moist but well-drained. Water it regularly and let it dry out between waterings but don't let it get too dry. And hold off on adding any fertilizer to the soil until spring.

Once you find a Tradescantia variety you like, these houseplants are easy to propagate. Those cascading long stems and leaves make it easy to snip off some cuttings, and this time of year is ideal to do just that. To take a cutting, snip the stem just below a set of leaves. Next, remove the lower set of leaves, dip the cut end into some rooting hormone powder and stick it in a pot with soil. They root very easily, even in water alone.

You can share your stem cuttings or fill your home with more plants or, come spring, use the rooted spiderwort cuttings as outdoor plants in containers or as an edging around a bed. They'll grow best in a shady spot; too much sun may burn their leaves.

The rooted cuttings add color and variation outdoors all summer long. By fall, they'll die back with the frost. It's a fun trend to follow: using houseplants outdoors as part of an ornamental flower garden.



Consider pesticide risk before composting holiday plants

Q: Neonicitinids can last in the soil for three years so we may not want them in our compost! And neonics affect groundwater. Let’s educate Vermonters so no matter how long it takes for all neonics to be banned by the state, consumers can choose to keep their families healthy by throwing out their pointsettias in the trash, not composting them. - Margi, Starksboro resident and a member of Pollinator Pathway of Addison County, on whether or not to compost poinsettias





A: Regarding keeping or composting certain houseplants that you may have had in your home over the holidays, it's best to know what kind of pesticides might have been used at the growers.

If poinsettias are grown from big growers and shipped into home centers and grocery stores for the holidays, it's hard to know how they were grown and what pesticides and chemicals might be on them.

If you don't know, it is probably best to err on the side of caution and just throw the plant out after it has died instead of in the compost heap.

If you do buy holiday plants locally, check with the greenhouse grower and ask what they spray on the plants. That way you'll know if you can keep that plant and compost it, or if you just want to trash it instead.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Email your question to gardening@vermontpublic.org or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

