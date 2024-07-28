Charlie Nardozzi answers gardening questions on June bugs, slugs and 'green mulch'

Gardens are abundant with greens and herbs, perennials are full of showy blooms, and some container tomatoes are growing like gangbusters. Still, there are plenty of garden issues to get to the bottom of and Charlie Nardozzi can help answer some All Things Gardening listeners' questions.

The size and number of hydrangea flowers seem different this year

Q: I have several hydrangeas of varying types. A couple that I've had for more than 20 years have typically bloomed very lightly. This year, they are covered with small blooms in a way that I have never seen before. Another plant that typically is covered in large blooms is off to a slow start with only a couple small blooms. Nothing has changed regarding their physical environment or care. Is there something about the recent weather patterns that is impacting hydrangea blooms this year? - Maria, in South Burlington



A: This unevenness of hydrangea blooms could be due to the warm winter we had in our region. The early winter days could have been warm enough that the hydrangea stems survived with their flower buds instead of setting new ones.

Plus, heavy rains could be responsible for washing away the soil's fertility, so smaller blooms might occur. Adding some fertilizer might remedy this. Maybe in the spring, get a granular, organic fertilizer and sprinkle that around the plant.

Next year, you'll probably get bigger flowers.



Raspberry plants not setting fruit

Q: I have raspberry plants that came from my grandmother's property. I spaced some plants out in a well-drained, full-sun bed and I prune the old canes each fall. They are mulched with sawdust. Each year, they flower but I only get dried-up spots where there should be fruit. What do you think? - Carolyn, via email

A: Assuming everything else is working order — like the berry plants growing in well-drained soil in a full-sun location — the issue might be a virus.

If the berry plants are an older variety, chances are those raspberries have viruses which can abort the flowers before they can actually set fruit.

Unfortunately, you might have to start over with a new variety instead of using the ones from your grandmother.

Does using copper to repel slugs really work?

Q: I just heard that copper wire can control slugs and other vegetable garden pests. Is this true? Do you have any experience using copper wire in vegetable garden beds? If so, what other insects, besides slugs, does copper help prevent? - Mary, in Newark



A: Copper does, indeed, repel slugs. If you're looking to implement this method, look for copper flashing or large strips of copper at your local garden center.

Once you've got some, wrap it around containers and raised beds. The copper flashing works by delivering an electro-chemical shock when slugs come up to the container or raised bed and try to cross over it.

Using green mulch cover crop to cut down on weeds

Q: This year I started experimenting with leaving some "weeds" to help my raised bed and container vegetable garden. So far yellow woodsorrel has been useful as a green mulch to cover soil, retain moisture, and it's tasty in salads! Also lambs quarter has been helpful as a decoy plant for aphids. Am I on the right track? Are there plants I should be on the lookout for as helpful or harmful weeds? And do I need to fertilize differently if I keep these plants with my vegetables? - Alex, in Berlin

A: You are on the right track!

Try experimenting further by planting different plants like mustard greens, wild yellow mustards and oats. These types of plants have an allelopathic effect that stops weeds from germinating.

If you're thinking more about a ground cover, try plants like wild strawberries and white clover. Take note that you'll need to ensure those more aggressive ground cover plants don't take over in your garden and that you have enough space for them.

Where have all the June bugs gone?

Q: We live in the Eastern Townships, right across the border from North Troy VT. I have asked around and it seems that the majority of my neighbours, including myself, have not had any June bugs this year. Is it the same where you are located? Have you heard of a reason? I cannot remember a year without them bumping the window panes at night and have always loved that harbinger of summer, which in past years occurred more and more often in May rather than in June. But this year, nothing. - Almut, Mansonville, Quebec

A: A couple of things could be happening to create the absence of June bugs that you and your neighbors in the Eastern Townships are noticing.

First, too much moisture in the soil could perhaps create more diseases in the soil. Those diseases, in turn, may be killing off June bug grubs.

Alternately, if you notice raccoons, skunks, crows and blue jays on your lawn, they might be hunting and eating June bug larvae, leading to fewer adult June bugs!

How can I protect my pumpkins from critters?

Q: This is my first year growing pumpkins and I am wondering how I can protect them from animals? - Leighton, in East Montpelier



A: if you're growing pumpkins, and worried about critters, base the deterrent methods you use on the size of the animal you are trying to keep at bay.

If it's woodchucks and rabbits that are pestering your pumpkins, try putting fencing around the pumpkin patch. To keep out raccoons, moles and voles, try some window screen mesh material and wrap it around the individual pumpkins.

