DADGAD and Other Lush Guitar Tunings

Some stellar European guitarists. an upcoming concert with ihe incommparable Martin and Eliza Carthy, and much much more.

This program will air on Sunday, March 30th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

On Saturday April 5th Keith Murphy and The Band of Amber will be performing at Burnam Presents in Lincoln, VT. They will be playing material from their brand new release. Tickets and info https://www.burnhampresents.org

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners, Calais, VT on Saturday April 5th. from 7-9 p.m.

The Westford Music Series presents The TENDERBELLIES on Sunday, April 6th from 4 -5 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall, 21 Brookside Road in Westford.

The Hokum Brothers will be performing at the Venetian soda lounge in Burlington on Friday April 4th at 8 p.m.

Mama Tried, a quartet featuring Rebecca Padula, will be performing at the Deborah Rawson Library in Jericho on Sunday April 6th

at 2 p.m.

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra will be presenting its spring concert on Sunday April 6th at 4:00 p.m. at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph VT.