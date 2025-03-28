Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

DADGAD and Other Lush Guitar Tunings

By Robert Resnik
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:27 PM EDT
English guitar wizard Bert Jansch
Pinterest
/
Pinterest
English guitar wizard Bert Jansch

Some stellar European guitarists. an upcoming concert with ihe incommparable Martin and Eliza Carthy, and much much more.

This program will air on Sunday, March 30th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

On Saturday April 5th Keith Murphy and The Band of Amber will be performing at Burnam Presents in Lincoln, VT. They will be playing material from their brand new release. Tickets and info https://www.burnhampresents.org

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners, Calais, VT on Saturday April 5th. from 7-9 p.m.

The Westford Music Series presents The TENDERBELLIES on Sunday, April 6th from 4 -5 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall, 21 Brookside Road in Westford.

The Hokum Brothers will be performing at the Venetian soda lounge in Burlington on Friday April 4th at 8 p.m.

Mama Tried, a quartet featuring Rebecca Padula, will be performing at the Deborah Rawson Library in Jericho on Sunday April 6th
at 2 p.m.

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra will be presenting its spring concert on Sunday April 6th at 4:00 p.m. at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph VT.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik