Smile On Your Brother

An appreciation of Jesse Colin Young and the Youngbloods, lots of fine new releases, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, March 23rd from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Emma's Revolution is going to be playing at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington on Saturday March 29th at 7pm with special guest fiddler Lisa Gutkin. Tickets can be found on the Emma's Revolution website.

Colby Crehan and Marsh Lights will be performing at the Old Fire House in Tinmouth, VT on Friday, March 28th at 7:30 p.m.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be appearing in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday March 29th at Hedding Methodist Church, 40 Washington Street in Barre.

Dave Keller will be playing on Saturday March 29th at The Den at the Stowe Ski Resort, starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Bennington College Gospel Choir, under the direction of Dr. Kathy Bullock, invites the community to join them for a soul-stirring evening of music and celebration at the Gospel Choir Concert: Share the Joy! on March 31, 2025. The concert will take place at the VAPA Greenwall Auditorium at 7:30 pm. The event is free and open to all.

On Friday, March 28th, the Missisquoi River Band featuring Will Patton on mandolin will perform at the Rail Trail Pub, Main Street, Enosburg Falls. Original and traditional bluegrass music. It's a Free event, and music begins at 6 p.m.

