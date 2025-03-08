The Waters of March, Freezing and Thawing!

Music for skating on black ice, and for trying to be patient while waiting for signs of spring !

This program will air on Sunday, March 9th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Bennington College Hosts “Alash: Music From Tuva” to Benefit the Bennington County Multicultural Community Center. Bennington, VT: Members of the Bennington-area community are invited to join the Bennington College community for an evening of traditional Tuvan music on Wednesday, March 12th at 7:30 pm. The concert is a collaboration between Bennington College’s Carriage Barn Music Series and Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) and benefits Bennington County Multicultural Community Center (BCMCC), whose funding was recently halted by federal executive orders. Alash: Music from Tuva will take place in the Greenwall Auditorium in the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) building at Bennington College. Doors will open at 7:00 pm.

Westford Music Series presents Blues, Country, Swing & Americana Roots Music with the Oleo Romeos on Sunday March 16th at 4 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall, 21 Brookside Road in Westford, VT.

Dana Robinson will be playing a Living Room Concert at The Civic Standard, 42 S. Main St. in Hardwick on Friday, March 14th at 7 p.m. http://www.thecivicstandard.org

Moira Smiley's Rhizome Project will perform in Montague, MA on Saturday March 15th at 6:30pm (workshop at 3pm, potluck at 5pm) at the Montague Common Hall, 34 Main St, Montague Center, MA.

TopHouse, a Montana-bred, Nashville-based group, will be performing in Burlington at Higher Ground on Thursday March 13th.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be entertaining in the Green Mountain Lodge at Mount Ellen in Warren from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday March 13th.

Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground will be playing at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph on Friday March 14th at 7 p.m.

