Dancing To The Brand New Tenessee Waltz

We welcome the longest month of the year with mud boots and with the promise, eventually, of spring.

This program will air on Sunday, March 2nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

On March 2nd, Laura Markowitz and John Dunlop return to the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library First Sunday Music Series. Laura and John are most often recognized for their classical music prowess. There is a little known secret - they also love Celtic music! As always, the concert is free. Sunday March 2nd at 2 p.m. at Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho, VT.

Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Aztec Two Step 2.0 on Friday March 7th.

The superb Irish trad music group Lúnasa will be appearing in concert at the Strand Theater in downtown Plattsburgh on Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 pm.

The Vermont band Marsh Lights will be playing at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon, VT on Saturday, March 8th with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and with music beginning at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a Vermont house concert on Saturday, March 8 with a band called Kazav, a traditional music trio composed of Isaac Beaudet Lefebvre on violin, Everest Witman on guitar and François-Xavier Dueymes on flutes. The three musicians share a love of Irish music, but each brings with them elements of their native Quebec, Vermont and Brittany. There will be a potluck before the concert (6-7 pm) and the concert will be at 7 pm. For information and reservations, contact traloysen@gmail.com

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present folk music duos Sons Of Town Hall and Alice Howe & Freebo on Friday, March 7th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.

