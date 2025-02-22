Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

A Big Texas Moon Out Tonight

By Robert Resnik
Published February 22, 2025 at 6:31 PM EST
Cowboy balladeer Red Steagall
photo courtesy of Wikimedia
Cowboy balladeer Red Steagall

Lots of cowboy songs, celtic Spain, a reunion concert by the Irish suupergroup Solas, and much much more!\

This program will air on Sunday, February 23rd from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

The Barre Opera House presents the legendary Irish band Solas. They will be performing a reunion concert on Friday February 28th.

Burnham Presents in Lincoln, VT presets Jean Rohe and Eureka Shoes on Saturday March 1st. Doors open at 7 p.m., Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present roots music trio Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards, plus singer/songwriter Emily Margaret, on Friday, February 28 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse presents Eli Smith and Friends, Decater Creek, and Brooks Hubbard on Friday February 28th at the First Congregational Church, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon, NH. Admission is free, and music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
