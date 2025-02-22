A Big Texas Moon Out Tonight

Lots of cowboy songs, celtic Spain, a reunion concert by the Irish suupergroup Solas, and much much more!\

This program will air on Sunday, February 23rd from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

The Barre Opera House presents the legendary Irish band Solas. They will be performing a reunion concert on Friday February 28th.

Burnham Presents in Lincoln, VT presets Jean Rohe and Eureka Shoes on Saturday March 1st. Doors open at 7 p.m., Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present roots music trio Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards, plus singer/songwriter Emily Margaret, on Friday, February 28 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse presents Eli Smith and Friends, Decater Creek, and Brooks Hubbard on Friday February 28th at the First Congregational Church, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon, NH. Admission is free, and music begins at 7:30 p.m.