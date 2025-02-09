Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Another Fond Farewell

By Robert Resnik
Published February 9, 2025 at 10:12 AM EST
John Roberts and' Robert R at the Champlain Valley Folk Festival 2010
photo by Sharon Radtke
John Roberts and' Robert R at the Champlain Valley Folk Festival 2010

Remembering folk music icon John Roberts, who passed on earlier this week, and much much more.

This program will air on Sunday, February 16th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

5 Town Friends of the Arts presents the second show of the Winter Into Spring Musical library Tour. This month featuring Tim McKenzie at the Lincoln Library on Thursday February 20th at 7:30 pm.

Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter Charlotte Morris will play the Stage 33 Live listening room at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vermont, on Sunday, February 23 at 6:00 PM with Elliott Lee Friesen. Tickets are available in advance through stage33live.com or at the door as available. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. The performances will be recorded and filmed. More info at the stage33live.com website.

Canada’s internationally renowned virtuoso fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy take their music to new heights with an all-new show. Their two eldest children Mary Frances and Micheal Leahy join their parents for a night of musical magic at the Barre Opera House on February 21 at 8 p.m.

Seven Stars Arts Center and McCaffrey & Rooney Present:
"Mardi Gras” with Pointe Noir Cajun Band on Friday, February 21st
at 7 p.m. Pointe Noir plays an uplifting combination of exciting dance music, country songs, and Cajun tunes from Lafayette and beyond.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
