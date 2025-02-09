Another Fond Farewell

Remembering folk music icon John Roberts, who passed on earlier this week, and much much more.

This program will air on Sunday, February 16th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

5 Town Friends of the Arts presents the second show of the Winter Into Spring Musical library Tour. This month featuring Tim McKenzie at the Lincoln Library on Thursday February 20th at 7:30 pm.

Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter Charlotte Morris will play the Stage 33 Live listening room at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vermont, on Sunday, February 23 at 6:00 PM with Elliott Lee Friesen. Tickets are available in advance through stage33live.com or at the door as available. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. The performances will be recorded and filmed. More info at the stage33live.com website.

Canada’s internationally renowned virtuoso fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy take their music to new heights with an all-new show. Their two eldest children Mary Frances and Micheal Leahy join their parents for a night of musical magic at the Barre Opera House on February 21 at 8 p.m.

Seven Stars Arts Center and McCaffrey & Rooney Present:

"Mardi Gras” with Pointe Noir Cajun Band on Friday, February 21st

at 7 p.m. Pointe Noir plays an uplifting combination of exciting dance music, country songs, and Cajun tunes from Lafayette and beyond.

