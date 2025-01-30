What Happened to the January Thaw?

We welcome February in with groundhogs, southern mountain music and other music to warm us all up!

This program will air on Sunday, February 2nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Saturday Feb 8th Burnham Presents in Lincoln welcomes Eli West.West is an internationally noted arranger, songwriter, composer and performer. He will be joined by Stephanie Coleman on fiddle and Matt Flinner on mandolin & banjo. Music at 7:30 for two sets. Doors at 7:00.Tickets & info: https://www.burnhampresents.org/

In Randolph, Chandler's season officially opens February 8th. Award winning multi-instrumentalist and music historian Jake Blount is headlining Chandler Music Hall with fiddlers John Specker (featured in Blount's senior college thesis) and Ida Mae Specker opening.

Le Vent du Nord will be performing on Sunday, February 9th at 3:00 p.m. at the Strand Theater in Plattsburgh.

"A Quebecois Night” will be happening at the Barre Opera House on Friday February 7th. It’s a night of music from north of the border on February 7th at 7:30 p.m -a double bill featuring E.T.E. and Cécilia.

Goodnight Moonshine featuring Molly (Red Molly) + Eben (Roosevelt Dime) will be live @ Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday February 7th.

There will be a family square dance at the Shrewsbury Meeting House on Friday February 7th beginnig at 6:30. Sarah Gibson is the caller and live music will be provided by Ida Mae Specker and Friends.