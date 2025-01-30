Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

What Happened to the January Thaw?

By Robert Resnik
Published January 30, 2025 at 7:29 PM EST
Vermont fiddler and force of nature Ida Mae Specker
photo courtesy of the Artist
Vermont fiddler and force of nature Ida Mae Specker

We welcome February in with groundhogs, southern mountain music and other music to warm us all up!

This program will air on Sunday, February 2nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Saturday Feb 8th Burnham Presents in Lincoln welcomes Eli West.West is an internationally noted arranger, songwriter, composer and performer. He will be joined by Stephanie Coleman on fiddle and Matt Flinner on mandolin & banjo. Music at 7:30 for two sets. Doors at 7:00.Tickets & info: https://www.burnhampresents.org/

In Randolph, Chandler's season officially opens February 8th. Award winning multi-instrumentalist and music historian Jake Blount is headlining Chandler Music Hall with fiddlers John Specker (featured in Blount's senior college thesis) and Ida Mae Specker opening.

Le Vent du Nord will be performing on Sunday, February 9th at 3:00 p.m. at the Strand Theater in Plattsburgh.

"A Quebecois Night” will be happening at the Barre Opera House on Friday February 7th. It’s a night of music from north of the border on February 7th at 7:30 p.m -a double bill featuring E.T.E. and Cécilia.

Goodnight Moonshine featuring Molly (Red Molly) + Eben (Roosevelt Dime) will be live @ Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday February 7th.

There will be a family square dance at the Shrewsbury Meeting House on Friday February 7th beginnig at 6:30. Sarah Gibson is the caller and live music will be provided by Ida Mae Specker and Friends.

Tags
All The Traditions Music on VPRAll The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
