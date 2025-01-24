Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

This Wheel's On Fire

By Robert Resnik
Published January 24, 2025 at 10:55 AM EST
Musical genius Garth Hudson
photo courtesy of the Artist's estate
Musical genius Garth Hudson

Remembering the amazing Garth Hudson, the last surviving member of The Band, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 87.

This program will air on Sunday, January 26th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

The Anonymous Coffeehouse presents the Jaded Ravens, Bill Ellis, and also Kuf Knotz & Christine Ellis on Friday January 31st at the First Congregational Church, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon, NH. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Bill Ellis will also be playing at the Deborah Rawson library in Jericho on Sunday February 2nd at 2 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem on Saturday, February 1st at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Dave Keller will be performing at the Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover, NH on Friday January 31st. Music begins at 9:00 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
