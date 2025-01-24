This Wheel's On Fire

Remembering the amazing Garth Hudson, the last surviving member of The Band, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 87.

This program will air on Sunday, January 26th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

The Anonymous Coffeehouse presents the Jaded Ravens, Bill Ellis, and also Kuf Knotz & Christine Ellis on Friday January 31st at the First Congregational Church, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon, NH. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Bill Ellis will also be playing at the Deborah Rawson library in Jericho on Sunday February 2nd at 2 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem on Saturday, February 1st at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Dave Keller will be performing at the Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover, NH on Friday January 31st. Music begins at 9:00 p.m.

