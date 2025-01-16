The Thompsons, The Roches, and The McGarrigles

An extended family of songwriting geniuses, a triumvirate of prodigal sons, and much much more....

This program will air on Sunday, January 19th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Burns Night is a time to enjoy Scottish traditions and celebrate the renowned poet Robert Burns with a classic combination of haggis, neeps, tatties, some reciting of poetry, and maybe even a warming dram. Join the Vermont Institute of Celtic Arts and the Catamount Pipe Band at the 3rd Annual Robert Burns Night Celebration on January 25th, 2025! Now returning to the Barre Elks Club. TO RESERVE YOUR TICKET AND PAY BY CASH OR CHECK instead of online, please email Pipe Major Iain MacHarg at iain@fairpoint.net.

Hartland Winter Trails Presents Andrew & Noah VanNorstrand at Damon Hall in Hartland on Friday January 24th 7:30pm

Tom Pirozzoli celebrates his new album "21" along with Carl Beverly and Rich Ewald at Stage 33 Live on Sunday, January 26th in a 3:00 matinee. Tickets are a discounted $10 in advance through stage33live.com, or $15 at the door. Advance tickets guarantee entry. All proceeds go to the artists. The performances will be recorded and filmed. More information at stage33live.com

Capital City Concerts presents "CULOMBA"- Color and Joy for a Winter Afternoon - on Saturday afternoon January 25 at 3PM at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier - a family concert with pay-as-you-can admission. The professional vocal ensemble, Culomba, brings their rich harmonies and eclectic folk traditions to life through music spanning American folk, Georgian, Corsican, Balkan, and the Renaissance period. This pay-as-you-can unticketed performance is a chance to immerse yourself in the rich world of close harmony singing. To learn more, go to www.capitalcityconcerts.org

Join us for a special co-bill with Rakish - a powerhouse duo rooted in Celtic and American traditions - and singer/songwriter/bassist Nate Sabat at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday January 24th at 8 p.m.

