Fond Farewells

Farewell to 2024, and appreciations of tabla master Zakir Hussain and beloved singer-songwriter Dave Mallet, both of who passed on earlier this month.

This program will air on Sunday, December 29th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Come celebrate New Years Eve with Dave Keller and his band for a dance party at the Bent Nails Bistro in Montpelier for a special 7 pm show! Only room for 90 folks, so don't wait to get advance tickets ! Dave Keller will also be performing a solo show at Spruce Camp in Stowe on Saturday January 4th beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Westford Music Series is delighted to bring two amazing talented young women to the Westford Common Hall stage on Sunday January 5th at 4p.m. Maeve Fairfax and Emma Barker are both young artists on the rise originally from Vermont and presently in college

First Night North will be celebrating on new year's eve in St. Johnsbury. Performances include Greenwood Station: A Tribute to Alan Greenleaf Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan and Carol Hausner, joined by Colin McCaffrey for this special tribute at 9 pm at St Andrews Church, 1265 Main Street in St. J.

Burnham Presents at Burnham Hall in Lincoln presents Mike Merenda and Ruthy Ungar on Saturday January 4th. Doors open at 7:00, Music begins at 7:30 for two sets.

Cabot Arts Presents presents the 5th annual Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration on Friday and Saturday, January 3rd and 4th in Cabot Vermont. The festival features an exciting array of performing arts and activities for all ages. All events are free. Venues include: Willey Building Auditorium, Cabot Village Common, Cabot United Church, Harry’s Hardware/The Den. Festival Highlights include:

Wild Leek River (Country Band and Honky-Tonk Dance), Village Harmony Midwinter Program (world-class choral music), Brendan Taaffe (Crankie Show), The Midnight Capers (Central Vermont’s own Morris Dance team), Sap Line (High energy, youth string band), Georgetown Chimes (Renowned a capella singing group), Wassail (Community Sing!), and Forest Station (Bluegrass band at The Den).

