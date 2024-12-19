Let There Be Light

Our 29th ( ! ) annial "light show", when we celebrate the dark days of the year with songs aboout light and darkness...

This program will air on Sunday, December 22nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Vermont bluesman Dave Keller is playing all over the place this week:

Monday December 23rd, Stowe, VT, WhistlePig, 2:30 pm, solo

Tuesday December 24th, Stowe, VT, WhistlePig, 2:30 pm, solo

Friday December 27th, Williamstown, VT, The Den, 8:00 pm

Saturday December 28th, St. Albans, VT, 14th Star Brewing, 6:00 pm

