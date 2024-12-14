Home For the Holidays

Lots of musical performances this week as the time for many seasonal holidays approaches.

This program will air on Sunday, December 15th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

The band Low Lilly will perform at a Solstice Celebration at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater at 68 South Pleasant St. on Friday December 20th at 7 p.m.

Dave Keller will be performing solo on Monday December 23rd and Tuesday December 24th at WhistlePig at Spruce Peak Village in Stowe. Music begins both days at 2:30 p.m.

The Social Band and the Champlain Consort celebrate winter in song at a program titles Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart on Saturday, December 21st at 7:30pm at the United Church of Hinesburg and on Sunday, December 22nd at 3:00 p.m. at the Richmond Free Library.

Lewis Franco will be playing with Carrie Cook at The Den at Harry's Hardware in Cabot on Thursday December 19th at 7 p.m., and on Sunday December 22nd in Montpelier at the Beth Jacob Synagogue Hanukah Party (w/Dono Schabner, Will Patton and Dov Schiller) at 3:00 p.m.

Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon is hosting a Honky Tonk Holiday Concert on Friday December 20th at 7 p.m. featuring Jim Rooney, Colin McCaffrey, Dave Rowell, Danny Coane, and Dono Shabner.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music celebrate the season with an evening of traditional Irish, British Isles, and original holiday music by John Doyle and Mick McAuley on Thursday, December 19th at 7:00 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Westford Music Series presents a Special Holiday Concert featuring the Fairfax Fletcher Westford Band on Friday December 20th at the Westford Common Hall, 21 Brookside Road in Westford. Music begins at 7 p.m. Contact: Marjorie Hamrell, 802-734-8177

