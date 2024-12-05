Light My Fire !

Music for stacking firewood, Jim Morrison's birthday, and lots of new releases (for starters!)

This program will air on Sunday, December 8th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary folk music with Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine (Molly Venter and Eben Pariser) on Saturday, December 14th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. Tickets are $22 Advance / $25 At the Door / $10 Livestream. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.

Westford Music Presents Carol Ann Jones and Band on Sunday, December 15th from 4 -5 p.m. in the Westford Common Hall (aka white church) at the top of the village common in Westford, VT . For more information: mhamrell@comcast.net

On Saturday December 14th the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playinga at Hugo’s Bar and Grill, upstairs at 44 Main Street, Montpelier from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday December 14th Dave Keller will be performing a solo set at Spruce Camp, Stowe Ski Resort, in Stowe.Music begins at

12:30 p.m.

