All The Traditions

Light My Fire !

By Robert Resnik
Published December 5, 2024 at 8:04 PM EST
photo courtesy of the Artists
Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, and Cindy Mangsen

Music for stacking firewood, Jim Morrison's birthday, and lots of new releases (for starters!)

This program will air on Sunday, December 8th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary folk music with Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine (Molly Venter and Eben Pariser) on Saturday, December 14th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. Tickets are $22 Advance / $25 At the Door / $10 Livestream. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.

Westford Music Presents Carol Ann Jones and Band on Sunday, December 15th from 4 -5 p.m. in the Westford Common Hall (aka white church) at the top of the village common in Westford, VT . For more information: mhamrell@comcast.net

On Saturday December 14th the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playinga at Hugo’s Bar and Grill, upstairs at 44 Main Street, Montpelier from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday December 14th Dave Keller will be performing a solo set at Spruce Camp, Stowe Ski Resort, in Stowe.Music begins at
12:30 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
