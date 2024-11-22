Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.

All The Traditions

Giving thanks !

By Robert Resnik
Published November 22, 2024 at 8:09 PM EST
The late and great children's musician Ella Jenkins
Photo courtesy of Smithsonian Folkways
The late and great children's musician Ella Jenkins

An appreciation of Ella Jenkins (who turned 100 earlier this year), some fine new releases by local artists, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, November 24th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

NEK musicians Fifth Business, Rake Factory Union, Bob and Sarah Amos, and Tory Brillhart will be hosting “Sing Out, Sing Bright” community sings featuring curious and irreverent songs about the reasons for the season. The first one will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th at St. Andrew's Church, 1265 Main Street in
St. Johnsbury. Admission is free; donations will be accepted for the Vermont Warmth Program. For more information email fifthbusinessgigs@gmail.com or call 802-584-4425.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a triple bill of contemporary folk singer/songwriters - Hayley Reardon, Sam Robbins, and Emily Margaret - on Friday, November 29 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.'

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik