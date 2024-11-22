Giving thanks !

An appreciation of Ella Jenkins (who turned 100 earlier this year), some fine new releases by local artists, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, November 24th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

NEK musicians Fifth Business, Rake Factory Union, Bob and Sarah Amos, and Tory Brillhart will be hosting “Sing Out, Sing Bright” community sings featuring curious and irreverent songs about the reasons for the season. The first one will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th at St. Andrew's Church, 1265 Main Street in

St. Johnsbury. Admission is free; donations will be accepted for the Vermont Warmth Program. For more information email fifthbusinessgigs@gmail.com or call 802-584-4425.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a triple bill of contemporary folk singer/songwriters - Hayley Reardon, Sam Robbins, and Emily Margaret - on Friday, November 29 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.'

