All The Traditions

Music To Warm You Up

By Robert Resnik
Published November 14, 2024 at 6:45 PM EST
Splendid local singers Patti Casey and Dana Whittle
photo coutesy of the Artists
photo coutesy of the Artists

Lots of longtime favorites to provide central heating with or without dancing !

This program will air on Sunday, November 17th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro presents local songbirds Patti Casey and Taryn Noelle in a Quartet Concert on Saturday November 23rd.

On Friday November 22nd the Anonymous Coffeehouse will open with Burlington-based singer-songwriter Grace Palmer, followed by Boston-based Dean Stevensand also husband and wife Alex Millaire and Kaitlin Milroy, also known as Moonfruits. The Anonymous Coffeehouse is at the Lebanon First Congregational Church on the Green in Lebanon, NH. It's free to attend, including baked goodies and non alcoholic beverages. More info at anoncoffee.org.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
