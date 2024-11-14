Music To Warm You Up

Lots of longtime favorites to provide central heating with or without dancing !

This program will air on Sunday, November 17th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro presents local songbirds Patti Casey and Taryn Noelle in a Quartet Concert on Saturday November 23rd.

On Friday November 22nd the Anonymous Coffeehouse will open with Burlington-based singer-songwriter Grace Palmer, followed by Boston-based Dean Stevensand also husband and wife Alex Millaire and Kaitlin Milroy, also known as Moonfruits. The Anonymous Coffeehouse is at the Lebanon First Congregational Church on the Green in Lebanon, NH. It's free to attend, including baked goodies and non alcoholic beverages. More info at anoncoffee.org.