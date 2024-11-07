Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

The Witch of November Remembered

By Robert Resnik
Published November 7, 2024 at 10:53 PM EST
Gordom Lightfoot, one of Canada's finest

This program will air on Sunday, November 10th
from 7-10 p.m.

Some classic November songs, celebating 40 years with our own Joel Najman, and much much more!

This week's calendar announcements:

The Montreal trio Bon Debarras will perform Thursday November 14 6:30 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall in Westford and also at the Elley-Long Music Center at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester on Friday November 15th
at 7 p.m.

Lewis Franco will be performing with Carrie Cook at The Whammy Bar in Calais on Saturday November 16th at 7:30 p.m.

Nashville artist JP Harris will be playing at the Bent Nails Bistro in Montpelier on Friday, November 15th.

The Sky Blue Boys will be playing a benefit concert to help raise money to paint the United Methodist Church on Old Hollow Road in North Ferrisburgh on Sunday November 17th 3 p.m.

Cabot Arts presents an evening of high octane Vermont bluegrass with Beg, Steal or Borrow on Saturday November 16th at 7 p.m. at the Willey Building Auditorium 3084 Main St. in Cabot.

Brattleboro House Concerts presents the English duo The Poor Cousins (Naomi Morse and Emmet McGowan) on Sunday November 17th at 4 p.m. - For information and directions: BrattleboroHouseConcerts@gmail.com

Hoboken-based rock/Americana singer-songwriter-guitarist James Mastro (The Bongos, Health & Happiness Show, Ian Hunter) will perform in Brattleboro at the Stone Church on Thursday, November 14th to play songs from his recent full-length debut solo album, Dawn of a New Error. Mastro will open for Marshall Crenshaw. Showtime is at 8:00 pm sharp.

Jean-Jacques Psaute and Deja-Nous are coming back to the FlynnSpace in Burlington on Saturday November 16th with a new, fun program, a celebration of life and love!

The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro presents local songbirds Patti Casey and Taryn Noelle in a Quartet Concert on Saturday November 23rd.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
