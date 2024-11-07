The Witch of November Remembered

This program will air on Sunday, November 10th

from 7-10 p.m.

Some classic November songs, celebating 40 years with our own Joel Najman, and much much more!

This week's calendar announcements:

The Montreal trio Bon Debarras will perform Thursday November 14 6:30 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall in Westford and also at the Elley-Long Music Center at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester on Friday November 15th

at 7 p.m.

Lewis Franco will be performing with Carrie Cook at The Whammy Bar in Calais on Saturday November 16th at 7:30 p.m.

Nashville artist JP Harris will be playing at the Bent Nails Bistro in Montpelier on Friday, November 15th.

The Sky Blue Boys will be playing a benefit concert to help raise money to paint the United Methodist Church on Old Hollow Road in North Ferrisburgh on Sunday November 17th 3 p.m.

Cabot Arts presents an evening of high octane Vermont bluegrass with Beg, Steal or Borrow on Saturday November 16th at 7 p.m. at the Willey Building Auditorium 3084 Main St. in Cabot.

Brattleboro House Concerts presents the English duo The Poor Cousins (Naomi Morse and Emmet McGowan) on Sunday November 17th at 4 p.m. - For information and directions: BrattleboroHouseConcerts@gmail.com

Hoboken-based rock/Americana singer-songwriter-guitarist James Mastro (The Bongos, Health & Happiness Show, Ian Hunter) will perform in Brattleboro at the Stone Church on Thursday, November 14th to play songs from his recent full-length debut solo album, Dawn of a New Error. Mastro will open for Marshall Crenshaw. Showtime is at 8:00 pm sharp.

Jean-Jacques Psaute and Deja-Nous are coming back to the FlynnSpace in Burlington on Saturday November 16th with a new, fun program, a celebration of life and love!

The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro presents local songbirds Patti Casey and Taryn Noelle in a Quartet Concert on Saturday November 23rd.

