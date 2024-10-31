Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Laughing and Racing Out Before the Snow

By Robert Resnik
Published October 31, 2024 at 10:35 PM EDT
Welcoming November with new releases and some old treasures.

This program will air on Sunday, November 3rd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH presents Eleanor & Bill Ellis, Elizabeth Borowsky, and River Glen on Friday, November 8th. Music begins at 7:30.

Tucson musicians Ryan David Green and Cameron Hood will be playing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Sunday November 10th.

Singer/sogwriter Cris Jacobs will perform at Nectar's in Burlington on Saturday November 9th.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
