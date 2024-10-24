From the Indies to the Andes (In His Undies !)

A collection of spooky songs for Hallloween, Calvin Coolidge's

100-year-old presidetial campaign song, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, October 27th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Saturday November 2nd the Dave Keller Band will be playing the blues at the Vergennes Opera House begining at 7:30 p.m. Dave will also be performing solo at the Performing Arts Hub on College Street in Montpelier on Sunday November 3rd at 7 p.m.

Burnham Presents Nashville musician Maya de Vitry at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday November 2nd. Doors at 7:00 with two sets of music beginning at 7:30. Maya will also be performing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday November 1st.

In a rare concert performance, the local Javanese orchestra Gamelan Sulukala will appear for one night only in the sanctuary at Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main St., Montpelier on Saturday November 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

