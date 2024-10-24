Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

From the Indies to the Andes (In His Undies !)

By Robert Resnik
Published October 24, 2024 at 11:05 PM EDT
The Hoosier Hot Shots, a swiging comedy band from the 1940s
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The Hoosier Hot Shots, a swiging comedy band from the 1940s

A collection of spooky songs for Hallloween, Calvin Coolidge's
100-year-old presidetial campaign song, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, October 27th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Saturday November 2nd the Dave Keller Band will be playing the blues at the Vergennes Opera House begining at 7:30 p.m. Dave will also be performing solo at the Performing Arts Hub on College Street in Montpelier on Sunday November 3rd at 7 p.m.

Burnham Presents Nashville musician Maya de Vitry at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday November 2nd. Doors at 7:00 with two sets of music beginning at 7:30. Maya will also be performing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday November 1st.

In a rare concert performance, the local Javanese orchestra Gamelan Sulukala will appear for one night only in the sanctuary at Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main St., Montpelier on Saturday November 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
