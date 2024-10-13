October Roses Are the Fairest Of All

The natural beauty of autumn in Vermont, and much much more...

This program will air on Sunday, October 13th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH presents Cosy Sheridan, the Twangtown Paramours , and Allison Fay Brown on Friday, October 11th.

On Saturday,Oct 19, at 7:30 pm, renowned traditional musicians John Carty and Alan G. Murray will be performing at a house concert at 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree, VT 05060. Explore the rich and varied tapestry that is Irish music at its finest. Tickets are $20 advance/ $25 day of show. Checks should be made out to John Carty or Alan Murray and sent c/o Beth Telford 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree, VT 05060. Potluck dessert and beverages included.

Vermont musician Francesca Blanchard will be performing at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Thursday October 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional and contemporary Scottish and fiddle music by duos Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas and San Miguel Fraser (Galen Fraser & Maria San Miguel) on Sunday, October 20 at 7:00 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

As part of the curated series by local luminaries Colin McCaffrey and Jim Rooney at the Seven Stars Arts Center, in Sharon, Vermont

"McCaffrey & Rooney Present" : Fair Sparrow (Patti Casey, Ally Tarwater, and Susannah Blachly) on Friday, October 18th @ 7 p.m.

Sara Grey and her son Kieron Means will be presenting their program of songs from the Western migration via singing and instrumentation at the Isley Library in Middlebury from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday October 19th.

Don Sheldon presents "The Pairs", a trio of sisters with beautifully matched voices on Sunday October 20th at the Richmond Congregational Church beginning at 4 p.m.

Vermont musician Sara Milanovich will be performing at the Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, October 20th at 7 p.m.

John John Brown’s “Songs, Stories, & Art — Lessons from Strangers” at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, VT, on Saturday, October 19th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are discounted $15 in advance through stage33live.com, or $20 at the door. More info and tickets at stage33live.com

Chandler Center for the Arts presents BALA BILA Live at the Tunbridge Town Hall, 271 VT-110 in Tunbridge on Saturday, October 19th at 7 p.m.: African multi instrumentalists Balla Kouyate & Matchume Zango perform on a wide variety of traditional African instruments. We will also be offering dinner before the show. Details and tickets at chandler-arts.org

Acclaimed folk musician and scholar Jake Blount and bassist, singer-songwriter and composer Mali Obomsawin (who I think you’ve covered before) have a new album called symbiont out on Smithsonian Folkways. They are performing at Higher Ground in South Burlington VT on Friday October 18th.

