Everything's Fine Right Now

An appreciation of Kris Kristofferson, a wealth of live performances in the VPR listening area, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, October 6th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Johnsmith returns to Occasional Concerts on Sunday, October 13th at 4 p.m. at the Plainfield Opera House. Reservations greatly appreciated.

Songster Lauren Sheehan (guitar, banjo, vocals) to perform a free concert in Peacham on October 3rd 3:30-5:00 at the Peacham Library as part of Peacham’s Fall Foliage celebration.

The Vergennes Opera House presents Leroy Preston on

Saturday, October 12th at 7:30pm.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH presents Cosy Sheridan, the Twangtown Paramours , and Allison Fay Brown on Friday, October 11th.

The Twangtown Paramours will also be playing for the Westford, VT Music Series on Sunday October 13th. The place is the Westford Common Hall, and the time is 4-5 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary and indie folk music from the US and Canada by Massachusetts-based singer/songwriter Seth Glier and Montreal-based quintet Rosier on Friday, October 11 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT.

There are contradances on every 2nd Friday through June at the Willey Building, 3084 Main St in Cabot! We are moving the start time a bit earlier to better accommodate families with kids, as well as anyone else who fades early, and the dances will now be 7:00-9:30. The dances will feature live music by our amazing house band of talented musicians (you can just come and listen if you like!), and everything you need to know will be taught by a variety of Vermont callers! Don Stratton will call on Friday October 11th.

The Ed Larkin Dancers presents a Crackin' Chestnut Dance on Friday October 11th at 7:00 p.m. at the Tunbridge Town Hall. All dances are taught and all ages welcome. Donation requested at the door.

Refreshments at intermission. For more information please contact Clyde Jenne at 802-436-1152 Email clydo46@gmail.

The Hanover Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is thrilled to present our 2024 A CAPPELLA SHOWCASE "We're 'Still the One’ Bringing You Harmony", featuring chapter choruses, The North Country Chordsmen and VoxStars, and the sensational 2024 International Silver Medalist Quartet, "First Take.” Join us on Sunday October 13th at 4:00 p.m. at Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan, NH.

