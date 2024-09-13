Something Old, Something New

Some great new releases, classic folk & blues, and more!

This program will air on Sunday, September 15th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Duo Eloise & Co. (Becky Tracy, Rachel Bell, and special guest Rachel Aucoin) will be performing at the Adamant Community Club on Friday September 20th at 7 p.m.

Under the Maple/Brattleboro House Concerts presents STARLING

on FridaySeptember 20th at 7:30PM...Come join contra dance band Starling - Mo Brachfeld and Jared Kirkpatrick - for a night of tunes, harmony singing, percussive dance, and generally too many instruments for two people! For reservations and more information please email brattleborohouseconcerts@gmail.com

On Tuesday September 17th there will be a poetry and music concert at the Fairlee Town Hall featuring poetry by Sam Sanders and original piano music by Aaron Marcus. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of folk/Celtic/Americana with Rakish (Maura Shawn Scanlin, Conor Hearn) and The Early Risers (Putnam Smith, Ashley Storrow) on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The African Children's Choir will perform at the First Baptist Church of North Adams, MA on Wednesday, September 18th at 7:00 p.m. They will also be performing at the Northshire Baptist Church in Manchester Center VT on Friday September 20th at 6:30 p.m.

The Sky Blue Boys will be playing at the Essex Event on Saturday September 21st in Essex, VT. The Sky Blue Boys will be on the outdoor stage 10 AM to noon.

